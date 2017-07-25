Riddle has been dealing with left shoulder tendinitis, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle has now missed four consecutive games with the shoulder ailment. If the utility infielder isn't able to suit up in the next couple of days he could be placed on the 10-day disabled list to allow the Marlins to occupy his roster spot with a healthy body. He remains a day-to-day case.

