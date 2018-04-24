Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Begins rehab assignment
Riddle (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle will play in a handful of rehab games before the Marlins consider bringing him off the disabled list, making a return at some point next week seem attainable. Once he's back in full health, Riddle will likely serve as a reserve option for the Miami infield.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Plays in simulated game over weekend•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Will open year on DL•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Likely to start year on DL•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Leading off in Grapefruit League debut•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Able to play in field Saturday•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...