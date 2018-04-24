Riddle (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle will play in a handful of rehab games before the Marlins consider bringing him off the disabled list, making a return at some point next week seem attainable. Once he's back in full health, Riddle will likely serve as a reserve option for the Miami infield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories