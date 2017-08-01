Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Expects to miss remainder of season
Riddle (shoulder) is likely out for the rest of the 2017 season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The young shortstop has seen little improvement in his injured left shoulder during his rehab process, so it seems like the Marlins are simply going to press the reset button on him and have him gear up for 2018, although no official announcement has been made yet. If Riddle does in fact miss the remainder of the year, he'll finish with a .250/.282/.355 slash line with 31 RBI in 70 games played. Miguel Rojas will likely man shortstop regularly without Riddle in the fray.
