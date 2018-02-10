Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Fully healthy heading into spring camp
Riddle (shoulder) is fully healthy and cleared for all baseball activities prior to the start of spring training, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle underwent a procedure to repair the slap tear in his left shoulder in early August, which caused the 26-year-old to miss the remainder of the 2017 season. Over the course of 70 games with the Marlines last year, he slashed .250/.282/.355 with three home runs and 31 RBI. Looking ahead, Riddle is in line to begin the 2018 campaign as the starter at shortstop, although his fantasy impact will likely be limited due to a bat that leaves something to be desired.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: To undergo shoulder surgery•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Expects to miss remainder of season•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Set for medical consultation•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Likely ticketed for DL•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Ailed by shoulder tendinitis•
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...