Riddle (shoulder) is fully healthy and cleared for all baseball activities prior to the start of spring training, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle underwent a procedure to repair the slap tear in his left shoulder in early August, which caused the 26-year-old to miss the remainder of the 2017 season. Over the course of 70 games with the Marlines last year, he slashed .250/.282/.355 with three home runs and 31 RBI. Looking ahead, Riddle is in line to begin the 2018 campaign as the starter at shortstop, although his fantasy impact will likely be limited due to a bat that leaves something to be desired.