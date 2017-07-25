Riddle (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

He is battling shoulder tendinitis, so his timetable for return is a little murky. Miguel Rojas would be next in line at shortstop, but he is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. For now, Mike Aviles, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A as a corresponding move, will get some starts at shortstop. Riddle was hitting .250/.282/.355 with three home runs in 70 games prior to the injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast