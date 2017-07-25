Riddle (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

He is battling shoulder tendinitis, so his timetable for return is a little murky. Miguel Rojas would be next in line at shortstop, but he is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. For now, Mike Aviles, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A as a corresponding move, will get some starts at shortstop. Riddle was hitting .250/.282/.355 with three home runs in 70 games prior to the injury.