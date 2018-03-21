Riddle (shoulder) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Cardinals in his Grapefruit League debut, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have been taking it easy with Riddle this spring after he underwent surgery in August to address a tear in his left shoulder, but it looks like he's finally ready for Grapefruit League action after recently picking up some at-bats in minor-league games. Because of his delayed start to spring training, Riddle may not be able to pick up enough at-bats before the start of the season to avoid a trip to the disabled list, but any absence would likely be brief. Miguel Rojas is expected to serve as the Marlins' primary shortstop until Riddle is ready to take on an everyday role.