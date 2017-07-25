The Marlins are expected to place Riddle (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Riddle has missed the Marlins' last four games, but it wasn't revealed until Monday that the shoulder issue may have played a role in the string of absences. The rookie's expected move to the disabled list comes at a difficult time for the Marlins, who were already starved for depth on the left side of the infield with Martin Prado (knee) on the disabled list, Adeiny Hechavarria having since been traded away and Riddle's replacement at shortstop, Miguel Rojas, sustaining a shoulder injury in Monday's game. Rojas is listed as day-to-day and is expected to avoid the DL for the time being, but utility man Mike Aviles will be recalled to provide some insurance in the infield while Riddle is sidelined.