Manager Don Mattingly said that Riddle (shoulder) is highly likely to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle has been recovering from a shoulder surgery that he underwent last August throughout the course of spring training and appears to need a little more time before getting back onto the field. He was able to play a couple games over the past week, but was scratched from Wednesday's contest due to soreness. Even if he avoids a spot on the disabled list, Riddle will not be ready for Opening Day,