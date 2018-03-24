Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Likely to start year on DL
Manager Don Mattingly said that Riddle (shoulder) is highly likely to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle has been recovering from a shoulder surgery that he underwent last August throughout the course of spring training and appears to need a little more time before getting back onto the field. He was able to play a couple games over the past week, but was scratched from Wednesday's contest due to soreness. Even if he avoids a spot on the disabled list, Riddle will not be ready for Opening Day,
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Leading off in Grapefruit League debut•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Able to play in field Saturday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Set for minor-league action this week•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Taking BP•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Not expected to play until mid-March•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?