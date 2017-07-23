Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Looks to be on outs for starting role
Riddle is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
It appears there's been a changing of the guard at shortstop, as Riddle finds himself on the bench for the fourth consecutive contest while the Miguel Rojas draws another start at shortstop. Rojas is regarded as a glove-first player and probably profiles as a utility option over the long haul, but the 25-year-old Riddle isn't exactly teeming with offensive upside either. Riddle never hit more than nine home runs or stole more than seven bases during any season in the minors and is sitting on an underwhelming .250/.282/.355 batting line over 247 plate appearances with the Marlins in 2017.
