Riddle (shoulder) remains in a rehab protocol and isn't expected to appear in Grapefruit League games until mid-March, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "[Riddle is] coming off of surgery, and I still look at him as being in rehab. He really is in kind of rehab protocol from the standpoint of he can only do this, he can only do that."

Riddle hasn't endured any complications from the surgery he underwent in August to repair his left shoulder, with team doctors even clearing him for full baseball activities prior to spring training. Even so, the Marlins aren't eager to have Riddle go at maximum capacity just yet with the regular season more than a month away. The inability to play early on in the spring could hinder Riddle nonetheless, as he's locked in a battle with Miguel Rojas for the starting shortstop job.