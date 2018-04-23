Riddle (shoulder) played in an extended spring training game Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's a positive sign for Riddle's recovery from right shoulder tendinitis that he has progressed to the point of logging some at-bats and work in the field, albeit in a controlled setting. He'll likely appear in at least a few more extended spring games before kicking off a rehab assignment soon after. The Marlins don't have a clear timetable for the shortstop's activation from the 10-day disabled, but a return at some point in May seems realistic.