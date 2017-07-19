Riddle is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle will hit the bench for the first time since May 12, ending a streak of 57 consecutive starts. With Adeiny Hechavarria having been dealt away to the Rays and Martin Prado (knee) back on the disabled list for a third time this season, Riddle isn't at risk of ceding regular starts anytime soon, so consider his absence from the lineup Wednesday as a much-needed day off. Miguel Rojas will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.