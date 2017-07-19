Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Riddle is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle will hit the bench for the first time since May 12, ending a streak of 57 consecutive starts. With Adeiny Hechavarria having been dealt away to the Rays and Martin Prado (knee) back on the disabled list for a third time this season, Riddle isn't at risk of ceding regular starts anytime soon, so consider his absence from the lineup Wednesday as a much-needed day off. Miguel Rojas will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.
