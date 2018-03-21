Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Riddle (shoulder) was scratched from Wednesday's game due to soreness, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Riddle was expected to make his Grapefruit League debut against the Cardinals on Wednesday but that will be pushed back as he continues to deal with mild soreness stemming from shoulder surgery he underwent in August. He was able to play in a minor-league game last weekend, so a return prior to Opening Day remains likely for the 26-year-old. Expect to see him back in the lineup card within the next couple days.
