Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Set for medical consultation
Riddle (shoulder) has seen little progress while recovering from tendinitis and will consult with a doctor Monday, Craig Davis of the Miami Sun Sentinel reports.
The rookie has been dealing with shoulder pain for quite some time and only served to aggravate the injury by landing on it during a diving attempt last week. Riddle said the issue hasn't responded to rest and treatment, even though MRI results came back inconclusive. His return date remains foggy for now, meaning Miguel Rojas will continue seeing a majority of playing time at shortstop.
More News
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...