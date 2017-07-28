Riddle (shoulder) has seen little progress while recovering from tendinitis and will consult with a doctor Monday, Craig Davis of the Miami Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie has been dealing with shoulder pain for quite some time and only served to aggravate the injury by landing on it during a diving attempt last week. Riddle said the issue hasn't responded to rest and treatment, even though MRI results came back inconclusive. His return date remains foggy for now, meaning Miguel Rojas will continue seeing a majority of playing time at shortstop.