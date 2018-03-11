Riddle (shoulder) is expected to play in minor-league games this week, Joe Frisario of MLB.com reports.

There's still no timetable for him to make his Grapefruit League debut, but Riddle is making progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery performed last August. Until he actually makes it back onto the field, though, Miguel Rojas remains the favorite to start at shortstop for the Marlins on Opening Day.