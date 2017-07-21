Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Sits again Friday
Riddle is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
After 57 straight starts, Riddle will miss his second consecutive game after taking a seat on the bench for Wednesday's affair. He did serve as a pinch hitter during the series finale against Philadelphia, striking out during his lone at-bat. In his place, Miguel Rojas makes another start at short while hitting eighth in the order.
