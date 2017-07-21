Riddle is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After 57 straight starts, Riddle will miss his second consecutive game after taking a seat on the bench for Wednesday's affair. He did serve as a pinch hitter during the series finale against Philadelphia, striking out during his lone at-bat. In his place, Miguel Rojas makes another start at short while hitting eighth in the order.

