Riddle is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After 57 straight starts, Riddle will miss his second consecutive game after taking a seat on the bench for Wednesday's affair. He did serve as a pinch hitter during the series finale against Philadelphia, striking out during his lone at-bat. In his place, Miguel Rojas makes another start at short while hitting eighth in the order.