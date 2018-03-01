Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Taking BP
Riddle has begun taking batting practice as he recovers from last season's surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Opening the season on the DL remains a distinct possibility for the young infielder, as Riddle hasn't begun making full throws and isn't expected to appear in Grapefruit League games until later in the spring at best. Until he shows more progress, Miguel Rojas should be considered the favorite to win the job as the Marlins' Opening Day shortstop.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Not expected to play until mid-March•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Fully healthy heading into spring camp•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: To undergo shoulder surgery•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Expects to miss remainder of season•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Set for medical consultation•
-
Marlins' J.T. Riddle: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...