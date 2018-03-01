Riddle has begun taking batting practice as he recovers from last season's surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Opening the season on the DL remains a distinct possibility for the young infielder, as Riddle hasn't begun making full throws and isn't expected to appear in Grapefruit League games until later in the spring at best. Until he shows more progress, Miguel Rojas should be considered the favorite to win the job as the Marlins' Opening Day shortstop.