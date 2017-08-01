Marlins' J.T. Riddle: To undergo shoulder surgery
Riddle will undergo surgery next Friday to repair the slap tear in his left shoulder, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Riddle was already expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season, and this news simply confirms that. Riddle will look to get healthy prior to the 2018 campaign while Miguel Rojas will close out the season as the Marlins' primary shortstop.
