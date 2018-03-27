Riddle (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Riddle will open the 2018 campaign on the disabled list as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery that he underwent last August. The 26-year-old was able to partake in Grapefruit League play, but he was shut down in mid-March due to soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to rejoin the big club at this point.