The Marlins have selected Berry with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A bat-first prospect who profiles better in fantasy than reality, Berry hit .370/.464/.630 with 15 home runs, an 8.9 K% and a 10.9 BB% in 53 games for LSU. He primarily played third base for the Tigers, but also saw time in the outfield corners. To put it bluntly, Berry profiles best at designated hitter, and he may also get time at first base. While the switch hitter gets to more power from the left side, he comfortably projects as a plus hitter with plus power, so he should hit enough to profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. Measuring in at 6-foot, 212 pounds, Berry is a below-average runner and athlete with a fringe-average arm.