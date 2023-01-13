site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
By
RotoWire Staff
Stallings signed a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Stallings managed a lowly .584 OPS in 2022 but continued to draw praise for his defense and handling of the pitching staff. He'll share catching duties with Nick Fortes in 2023.
