Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Out of lineup again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings was scratched from the lineup Saturday with back tightness, and he won't return for the series finale against the Mets. Nick Fortes gets the start behind the plate in his absence.
