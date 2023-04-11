site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Out of lineup Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Stallings did return to action Monday after missing four games because of a back injury, but he'll rest up Tuesday with Nick Fortes handling catching duties and batting eighth for Miami.
