Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallings is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Stallings started the past two games and will head to the bench for the series finale Sunday afternoon. Payton Henry will start at catcher in his place.
