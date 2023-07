Stallings is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Stallings will sit for the second day in a row while the Marlins reward Nick Fortes with another turn behind the dish after he delivered an RBI double in Sunday's 8-6 win over Detroit. The Marlins' catching situation remains fluid, with neither Stallings nor Fortes having produced well enough at the plate this season to establish himself as the team's clear-cut No. 1 backstop.