Turner is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Turner joins a group of around 10 or so pitchers vying for a spot in the Marlins' rotation this spring, with Dan Straily and Jose Urena representing the only two Opening Day locks at this point. While he worked primarily as a starter early on in his career, Turner has spent the majority of the past two seasons in a relief role, appearing in 36 games for the Nationals and White Sox but making just four starts over that span. He hasn't posted an ERA south of 5.00 since 2013, so he won't be anything more than an innings eater even if he earns a roster spot with a strong spring.