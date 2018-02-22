Marlins' Jacob Turner: Competing for rotation spot
Turner is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Turner joins a group of around 10 or so pitchers vying for a spot in the Marlins' rotation this spring, with Dan Straily and Jose Urena representing the only two Opening Day locks at this point. While he worked primarily as a starter early on in his career, Turner has spent the majority of the past two seasons in a relief role, appearing in 36 games for the Nationals and White Sox but making just four starts over that span. He hasn't posted an ERA south of 5.00 since 2013, so he won't be anything more than an innings eater even if he earns a roster spot with a strong spring.
More News
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Signs with Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Clears waivers, assigned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Sent off 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...