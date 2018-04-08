Turner was designated for assignment Sunday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Turner broke camp with the big-league club but has struggled mightily in the early going with a 15.88 ERA over his first 5.2 innings, including a disastrous showing Saturday in which he allowed eight earned runs on six hits and three walks over one inning of work against the Phillies. Tyler Cloyd had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans to fill Turner's spot in the bullpen.