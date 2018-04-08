Marlins' Jacob Turner: Designated for assignment
Turner was designated for assignment Sunday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Turner broke camp with the big-league club but has struggled mightily in the early going with a 15.88 ERA over his first 5.2 innings, including a disastrous showing Saturday in which he allowed eight earned runs on six hits and three walks over one inning of work against the Phillies. Tyler Cloyd had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans to fill Turner's spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Added to roster•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Starting season in bullpen•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: On pitching schedule Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Missing spring start with flu•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Still in rotation mix•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...