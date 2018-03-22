Marlins' Jacob Turner: Missing spring start with flu
Turner was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Thursday against the Astros due to flu-like symptoms, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Turner likely won't be unavailable for more than a few days while he recovers from the illness, his absence Thursday still represents a slight blow to his hopes of cracking an unsettled Marlins rotation. There could be as many as four spots still up for grabs in the Miami starting ranks if Dan Straily (forearm) is unavailable for the start of the season, so Turner will likely need to get on the mound once more this spring and turn in a decent outing to put himself in better position for one of the rotation openings. Nick Neidert was brought in from minor-league camp to start Thursday's game in Turner's stead.
More News
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Still in rotation mix•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Signs with Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Clears waivers, assigned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Sent off 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...