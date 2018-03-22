Turner was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Thursday against the Astros due to flu-like symptoms, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Turner likely won't be unavailable for more than a few days while he recovers from the illness, his absence Thursday still represents a slight blow to his hopes of cracking an unsettled Marlins rotation. There could be as many as four spots still up for grabs in the Miami starting ranks if Dan Straily (forearm) is unavailable for the start of the season, so Turner will likely need to get on the mound once more this spring and turn in a decent outing to put himself in better position for one of the rotation openings. Nick Neidert was brought in from minor-league camp to start Thursday's game in Turner's stead.