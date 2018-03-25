Turner (illness) is listed on the Marlins' pitching schedule Sunday for the team's split-squad Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Turner had been previously scheduled to make a Grapefruit League appearance Thursday against the Astros, but that plan was nixed after the right-hander experienced flu-like symptoms. After taking the last three days off to recover, Turner seems to have turned a corner on the health front, keeping his bid for a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation alive.