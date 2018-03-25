Turner has earned an Opening Day roster spot and will start the season in the Marlins' bullpen, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Turner was competing for a spot in the starting rotation but will instead settle for a bullpen role though the Marlins still need to add him to the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old is likely to serve in middle and long relief for Miami, limiting his fantasy upside -- although he could also be utilized as a spot starter. Turner had a 5.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 27.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Nationals in 2017.