Marlins' Jacob Turner: Starting season in bullpen
Turner has earned an Opening Day roster spot and will start the season in the Marlins' bullpen, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Turner was competing for a spot in the starting rotation but will instead settle for a bullpen role though the Marlins still need to add him to the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old is likely to serve in middle and long relief for Miami, limiting his fantasy upside -- although he could also be utilized as a spot starter. Turner had a 5.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 27.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Nationals in 2017.
More News
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: On pitching schedule Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Missing spring start with flu•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Still in rotation mix•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Signs with Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Clears waivers, assigned to Triple-A•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...