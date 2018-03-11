Turner remains in the running for one of the Marlins' three open rotation spots, Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander is one of the most experienced pitchers in the mix with 362.1 big-league innings under his belt, but Turner hasn't exactly excelled with a 5.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5.3 K/9 in the majors. He's had a solid spring to date, though, posting a 5:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings, and if the Marlins decide they'd rather not push a prospect like Sandy Ancantara too quickly to begin the season, Turner could well be the beneficiary. The club would need to find room on the 40-man roster for him for that to happen, but that likely won't be much of a hurdle given all the talent the front office jettisoned over the winter.