Marlins' Jacob Turner: Still in rotation mix
Turner remains in the running for one of the Marlins' three open rotation spots, Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald reports.
The 26-year-old right-hander is one of the most experienced pitchers in the mix with 362.1 big-league innings under his belt, but Turner hasn't exactly excelled with a 5.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5.3 K/9 in the majors. He's had a solid spring to date, though, posting a 5:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings, and if the Marlins decide they'd rather not push a prospect like Sandy Ancantara too quickly to begin the season, Turner could well be the beneficiary. The club would need to find room on the 40-man roster for him for that to happen, but that likely won't be much of a hurdle given all the talent the front office jettisoned over the winter.
More News
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Jacob Turner: Signs with Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Clears waivers, assigned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Sent off 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.