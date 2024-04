Burger (oblique) will be placed on the injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Burger tweaked his oblique in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. For what it's worth, Burger indicated after the game that the injury felt similarly to the one that cost him 10 days last season with the White Sox, so it would appear it could be a relatively brief absence. Otto Lopez will take Burger's spot on the roster and Emmanuel Rivera should see regular starts at third base while Burger is out.