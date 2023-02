Eder (elbow) is feeling 100% and doesn't have an innings limit set for spring training, Fish on the Farm reports.

Eder will likely be monitored closely as he nears his first live action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2021. The 24-year-old has seen only played one year of minor-league ball in the early stages of his career, as he spent the 2021 campaign with Double-A Pensacola and turned in a sparkling 1.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 99:27 K:BB over 15 starts (71.1 innings).