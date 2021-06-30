Eder has excelled in his first professional game action this season, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 71:17 K:BB through 47.2 innings for Double-A Pensacola, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

A fourth-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2020, Eder showed flashes of a high ceiling in college but was also extremely inconsistent. The 22-year-old southpaw has worked hard to streamline his mechanics however, and the results have been impressive. "All we needed to do, we felt, is clean up the timing out of his glove and then you would get more consistency," Marlins amateur scouting director DJ Svihlik said on a Zoom call this week. "And that's what you saw [minor-league pitching coordinator] Scott Aldred and his group with what they were able to do, and with Jake himself. The player is accountable here for what he wants his career to become. Jake happens to be a guy who is really highly motivated, always has been. So you take the talent that we saw, with his motivation, the creativity and the work by our player development staff and you get a player who is outperforming his draft position." Miami isn't going to rush him to the majors, so the best-case scenario might be a 2022 big-league debut, but Eder has put himself just behind Max Meyer in the team's pitching pipeline.