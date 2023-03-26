Marlins general manager Kim Ng disclosed Sunday that Eder has been sporting a walking boot on his left foot for a couple of weeks due to an apparent injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2021, Eder reported to spring training at full health and was expected to pitch in a Grapefruit League game at some point, but the previously unreported foot injury explains why he has yet to make his spring debut. According to Ng, Eder has been able to keep his surgically repaired arm fresh by throwing from one knee, but he obviously won't be ready for game action until he's able to shed the boot and field his position without issue. Expect Eder to open the campaign on the injured list at Double-A Pensacola or Triple-A Jacksonville.