Marsee went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Not much went right for the Marlins in this one, but Marsee provided a highlight by leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with his first career big-league homer, as he launched an AJ Blubaugh sweeper 409 feet to right field. Marsee has gone 6-for-12 with a 5:5 BB:K and five extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and a homer) in five games since his promotion, and the early returns suggest Miami has found its long-term answer in center field.