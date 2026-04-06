Marsee went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

The center fielder has had a tough start to the season with his bat, slashing just .118/.225/.206 through nine games with zero homers, one steal and a 5:13 BB:K, but he has managed to score five runs. Plate discipline wasn't a big problem for Marsee in his big-league debut last year, as he produced a 20.5 percent strikeout rate against a 9.4 percent walk rate, but as yet he hasn't found his 2025 form.