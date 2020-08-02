Hoyt was traded from the Indians to the Marlins on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by Cleveland earlier in the week, and he'll now be making his way to Miami. Given the Marlins' search for players following the COVID-19 outbreak among the team's players and staff, Hoyt should be with the major-league club when it retakes the field. He appeared in eight games for the Indians last season and had a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 8.1 innings.