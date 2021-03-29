Hoyt, who has a minor-league option remaining, isn't expected to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The team needs to find room for two Rule 5 pickups in Zach Pop and Paul Campbell, which squeezes Hoyt off the roster. The right-hander did little to bolster his case for a bullpen spot with a 5:5 K:BB through 6.1 innings this spring, and despite his strikeout upside (career 11.8 K/9 in the majors), he'll have to bide his time at the Marlins' alternate site to begin the season.