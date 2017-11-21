Marlins' James Needy: Added to 40-man roster
Needy was added to the 40-man roster Monday and is protected from the Rule 5 draft, Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After opening the season playing in an independent league, Needy joined the Marlins organization. He spent time at High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville. Between the two he pitched in nine games (46.1 innings) and threw for a 2.33 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, while notching an 8.4 K/9.
