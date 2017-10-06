Play

Needy re-signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Tuesday.

Needy progressed this year, starting in High-A Jupitor, and then being promoted to Double-A Jacksonville. He saw limited opportunities, starting seven games at High-A and two at Double-A -- the 26-year-old will need to pitch more innings if he hopes to advance through Miami's farm system.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast