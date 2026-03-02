default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Junk (ankle) will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk has been behind schedule after suffering a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain early on in camp. He will throw one inning in Saturday's appearance before building up his workload from there. The right-hander is likely ticketed for a long relief role with Miami.

More News