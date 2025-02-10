Junk signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Monday.

Junk's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where he'll get the chance to compete for a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen. The 29-year-old has seen MLB action in each of the last four campaigns, but he hasn't covered more than 17 innings in any of those seasons while bouncing around across five different organizations. Over his 15 career MLB appearances (seven starts) spanning 40 innings, Junk owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.78 WHIP.