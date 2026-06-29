Marlins' Janson Junk: Starts rehab assignment

Junk (shin) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, allowing one run while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

Junk got his pitch count up to 42 during in his first appearance in more than a month. Working his way back from right shin bone inflammation, Junk could require at least a couple more rehab outings before the Marlins decide whether to re-insert him into their rotation. The right-hander collected a 4.80 ERA and 43:13 K:BB over 60 frames covering 11 starts before he got hurt.