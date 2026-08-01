Marlins' Janson Junk: Tallies fifth win of 2026

Junk (5-6) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

The lone run Junk gave up in the fifth inning was unearned due to fielding error by Kyle Stowers, and it was the first time since April 28 against the Dodgers that Junk did not yield an earned run in a start. The right-hander is one win shy from matching his total from 2025 and sits at a 4.58 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 78.2 innings this season. Junk is lined up to face Atlanta on the road next week.