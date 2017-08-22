Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Activated from DL
The Marlins activated Garcia (biceps) from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Though he missed the minimum amount of time with the right biceps strain, Garcia may find himself lower on the bullpen totem pole upon returning with rookie Drew Steckenrider stepping up to provide quality work in high-leverage spots and hard-throwing setup man Kyle Barraclough having since been reinstated from the DL. With a 3.43 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 39.1 innings, Garcia has been a pleasant surprise this season while making the jump from the Double-A level, but a weak 6.6 K/9 rate and .234 BABIP suggest that some regression could be in store.
