The Marlins optioned Garcia to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Miami's decision to demote Garcia and reassign another lefty reliever to the minors in Brian Moran might signal that the team could be eyeing southpaw Wei-Yin Chen for a relief role, per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com. Garcia didn't make much of a splash in the fantasy realm as a reliever or part-time rotation member for the Marlins a season ago, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 5.5 K/9 across 66 innings in his 29 appearances (seven starts).