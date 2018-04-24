Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Brilliant again in no-decision
Garcia allowed one run on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through six innings but was stuck with a no-decision Monday against the Dodgers.
Garcia remains white-hot, a lone bright spot on what has been an unfortunate Marlins club in 2018. He has now thrown at least five innings and allowed one run or fewer in each of his past four starts. Garcia's slider in particular was nasty Monday, as he drew six whiffs with it on just 23 offerings. Garcia owns a nasty 1.00 ERA and will look to keep his brilliant season going Sunday in Miami against the Rockies.
