Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Called up from New Orleans
Garcia was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia has appeared in 12 games (six starts) for the Marlins this year, logging a 4.41 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, to go along with a pedestrian 32:21 K:BB across 51 innings. It's unclear as to wether he will get another crack in the rotation in the near future, so it look like he's set to join Miami's bullpen upon his arrival.
