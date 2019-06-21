Garcia (1-0) picked up the win in Thursday's extra-innings victory over the Cardinals, giving up two hits and striking out one in two scoreless innings of relief.

The southpaw held St. Louis at bay in the ninth and 10th innings before JT Riddle was able to connect on a game-winning homer in the top of the 11th. Garcia now has a 4.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 17.1 big-league innings this season, and he'll likely continue to work primarily in lower-leverage spots.